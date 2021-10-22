US judge declares illegal detention of Afghan in Guantanamo 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The magistrate Amit P. Mehta, of this capital, granted an habeas corpus to Asadullah Haroon Gul, one of the 39 incarcerated in the facility occupied by the US against the will of the Cubans. The decision marks a significant turnaround for those incarcerated in that prison, a global symbol of torture and excesses of the United States after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the newspaper said. The judicial processes of the detainees at Guantánamo are full of irregularities, many prisoners were denied the right to due process and several were imprisoned for years without charges against them, as civil society organizations denounce.US President Joe Biden pointed out that he hopes to close this military enclave, where there were about 800 inmates after its opening in 2002 during George W. Bush’s term (2001-2009), but has made little progress in that regard. The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said last July that she did not know when the closure of that center could occur, but said they are working to transfer the detainees, 11 of them accused of war crimes, while the rest remain without charges, after almost 20 years of confinement. For Havana, the facility -which according to allegations became a center of torture- has been illegally located for more than a century in an area of 117.6 square kilometers belonging to the Cuban national territory. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar US blockade prevents Cuba from purchasing medicines despite Covid-19 32 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Religious leaders call on Biden to end US blockade on Cuba 36 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 1,476 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths 41 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty