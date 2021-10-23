Cuba reports 1,393 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths

Cuba on Saturday reported 1,393 new positive cases for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and 14 deaths from complications associated with the disease.
In a television press conference, the national head of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, explained that Cuba has accumulated 944,431 Covid-19-19 patients and 8,167 deaths since March 11, 2020.

On Friday, 28,519 samples were tested for SARS-CoV-2 and a total of 10,332,305 PCR tests have been analyzed in the country so far.

Dr. Duran pointed out that 18,411 people remain admitted; Of these, 10,646 Covid-19 suspects, 1,919 in epidemiological surveillance and 5,846 with the active virus.

