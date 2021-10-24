Cuba friendship association acknowledged in Ethiopia

10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
The Friendship Association between the peoples of Ethiopia and Cuba received here the 60th Anniversary Seal from the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), in recognition of its solidarity activism, it was reported on Saturday. Cuban Ambassador to Ethiopia Vilma Thomas presented the award to Abebe Ayalew, a graduate of Transport Economics in Cuba and president of the organization, mostly made up of Ethiopian citizens trained by the Cuban educational system. It is a very high honor to present the distinction to this committed solidarity movement, on behalf of ICAP President and Hero of the Republic of Cuba Fernando Gonzalez, who asked us to convey congratulations for your work and permanent support for our country, Thomas said. Fuente: Prensa Latina. fny. Foto: PL.

The Friendship Association between the peoples of Ethiopia and Cuba received here the 60th Anniversary Seal from the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), in recognition of its solidarity activism, it was reported on Saturday.

Cuban Ambassador to Ethiopia Vilma Thomas presented the award to Abebe Ayalew, a graduate of Transport Economics in Cuba and president of the organization, mostly made up of Ethiopian citizens trained by the Cuban educational system.

It is a very high honor to present the distinction to this committed solidarity movement, on behalf of ICAP President and Hero of the Republic of Cuba Fernando Gonzalez, who asked us to convey congratulations for your work and permanent support for our country, Thomas said.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny

Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuban President calls for end of threats against Cuba

10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

ICAP rejects subversion against Cuba and US blockade

10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba reports 1,393 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths

1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *