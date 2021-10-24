Cuba friendship association acknowledged in Ethiopia

The Friendship Association between the peoples of Ethiopia and Cuba received here the 60th Anniversary Seal from the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), in recognition of its solidarity activism, it was reported on Saturday.

Cuban Ambassador to Ethiopia Vilma Thomas presented the award to Abebe Ayalew, a graduate of Transport Economics in Cuba and president of the organization, mostly made up of Ethiopian citizens trained by the Cuban educational system.

It is a very high honor to present the distinction to this committed solidarity movement, on behalf of ICAP President and Hero of the Republic of Cuba Fernando Gonzalez, who asked us to convey congratulations for your work and permanent support for our country, Thomas said.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny