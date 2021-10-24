Cuban President calls for end of threats against Cuba

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday called for an end of US threats against Cuba and stressed his country is sovereign, in the face of recent US statements.

On Friday, Juan Gonzalez, President Joe Biden’s Senior Adviser for Latin America, ratified the White House’s support for destabilizing attempts in Cuba and spoke about new sanctions on Havana if an unconstitutional march called for November 15 was not allowed.

The Cuban president tweeted that the US government finances and organizes the design to modify the Cuban political system, for which it engages every small group or institution that contribute to an initiative against the Revolution.

The United States wants impunity for its operators in Cuba and threatens to take more measures. What an arrogance and frustration! They will receive a dignified response from our people, the Cuban president tweeted.

For his part, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected the new US threats against Cuba, which he termed as an act of interference and violation of the United Nations Charter.

It is not the first time that the United States shows its support for demonstrations in Cuba. It is a stance also shared by the Cuban-American extreme right members, based in Florida, United States.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny