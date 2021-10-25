Cuba reported 1,210 Covid-19 cases, nine deaths 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba today reported 1,210 new infections with the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and nine deaths in the last hours due to complications from this pandemic. Thus, the Caribbean nation accumulates 946,960 patients with Covid-19 since March 2020 and 8,91 deaths. The national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, explained in his daily press conference that 24,780 samples were analyzed to identify the presence of SARS-Cov-2, for a total of 10,385,213 since the arrival of the disease in the country. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba for facing difficulties with creativity and resistance 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Díaz-Canel denounces U.S. attempts to subvert order in Cuba 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President calls for end of threats against Cuba 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty