Cuban president to promote popular participation 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel urged today to promote mechanisms of popular participation, which contribute to the improvement of government management and the search for solutions. ‘We must constantly promote mechanisms for popular participation. It is not a concession, it is the essential element of legitimization of our Government’, the President twitted. The call comes in a scenario marked by the revitalization of social work in the most vulnerable communities, with programs that involves the agencies of the central administration of the State, the Communist Party, the government in those territories, the mass and youth organizations and the inhabitants themselves. The improvements in the communities has an impact in more than 62 neighborhoods of Havana and the intention is to extend it to other regions of the country. The transformations provide solutions to citizens’ complaints and suggestions, based on priorities and the approval of the changes by the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, the Cuban president explained recently. The head of state also spoke about the need of strengthening the link between local representatives and the community and developing projects with a high socio-cultural impact. Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba’s Parliament takes up documents of PCC congress 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba will speak at UN climate debate 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported 1,210 Covid-19 cases, nine deaths 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty