President of Cuba will speak at UN climate debate

According to the Twitter account of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the president’s words will be broadcasted live on the official website of the event.

The speech will also be broadcasted by the Cuban television, local media announced.

The high-level meeting was convened by the president of the seventy-sixth session of the UN.

The debate will be held prior to the Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland, due to ‘the urgency of scaling up climate action to achieve the 1.5 degree goal and to ensure that climate change remains the top priority on the international agenda’, according to the published text.

