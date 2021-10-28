Cuba reports 900 new cases of Covid-19

The Cuban Health Ministry reported today 900 new cases with the SARS-Cov-2 virus, that causes Covid-19, and nine deaths in the last hours.
The Ministry specified that the country counts an overall 949,747 cases of Covid-19 since March 2020 and 8,219 deaths due to complications related to the disease.
