Cuba reports 900 new cases of Covid-19 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Health Ministry reported today 900 new cases with the SARS-Cov-2 virus, that causes Covid-19, and nine deaths in the last hours. The Ministry specified that the country counts an overall 949,747 cases of Covid-19 since March 2020 and 8,219 deaths due to complications related to the disease. Fuente: PL-Minsap imop/