Daily cases of Covid-19 continue to decline in Cuba 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reported today 866 cases of Covid-19, a steady decline after months with sustained figures in the four digits. The national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, reported in his daily press conference, the death of four people, for an accumulated total of 8,223 deaths since the pandemic began on March 11, 2020. The health authorities explain that the decrease in the number of confirmed cases is due to the progressive immunization process, which has brought the first dose to all the people who can be vaccinated in a plan of three, and more than 25 million doses have been applied in a population of a little more than 11 million inhabitants. There are 4,378 active patients in hospitals, a parameter which has been decreasing for several days, explained the National Director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán. Thus, the country accumulates 950,613 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus, since March 11, 2020. Reports are declining in most of the 15 provinces and only two exceed 100 cases: the eastern provinces of Camagüey (146) and Holguín (131). Pediatric cases are also decreasing making up 137 children under 18 years of age. In recent hours, 1,123 medical discharges were granted, for a total of 937,955 people who managed to overcome the disease; however, 116 people are still in therapy, 46 are critical and 70 are in serious condition. A total of 13 032 people remain hospitalized, of which 6,925 are Covid-19 suspects, 1,729 are under epidemiological surveillance. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban Parliament backs PCC´s economic strategy 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba for an economic-social agenda of changes without interference 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Legislators assess Cuba’s economic development 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty