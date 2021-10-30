New secretary of the Communist Party is elected in Santiago de Cuba

The person in charge of the agri-food sphere in the CCPCC replaced Lázaro Expósito Canto, who was released from his position after 12 years of fruitful performance that added to a career which began in the municipality of Caibarién, in the central province of Villa Clara.

Monteagudo Ruiz is a livestock engineer and his biographical data highlights the responsibilities as First Secretary of the PCC in the demarcations of Cienfuegos and Sancti Spíritus, after beginning in 1992, in those political tasks in the municipal committee of Lajas .

Exposito Canto, who for his skills and leadership aroused affection, sympathy and admiration among the santiagueros, will be entrusted with new missions in the country. He received from the hands of Army General Raúl Castro the title of Hero of Labor of the Republic of Cuba, during his tenure in the eastern territory of Granma, where he served as First Secretary from 2001 to 2009.

Fuente: PL

