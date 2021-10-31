Number of Cubans with full vaccination plan grows

According to the ministry’s website, nine million 842 thousand 563 people already have at least one dose of the national immunizers, while the second has been administered to eight million 880 thousand 225.

So far, total doses of vaccines administered in the Island amount to 25 million 569 thousand 841. As recently reported, the 100 percent of vaccinable population already has at least the first dose of some of the locally-produced anti-Covid 19 immunizers.

In the table of vaccine-eligible population, convalescents of less than two months and patients with severe diseases are excluded.

As are also those coming out from emergency surgeries and other diseases, as well as those stranded in other countries and children under the age of two.

In addition to having three vaccines against Covid-19 that are authorized for emergency use, Cuba has two other candidates: Soberana 01 and Mambisa, the latter, from the 10 existing in the world, the only designed to be administered through the nasal route.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

