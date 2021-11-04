Outstanding intellectual Pablo Armando Fernandez dies in Cuba

We are deeply saddened by the death of great Pablo Armando Fernandez. With a poetic and narrative work that led him to win the National Literature Award, Alonso wrote on his Twitter account, and defined him as “one of our most loved writers.”

Born at Delicias sugar mill, of then Oriente province, the poet, who died at the age of 92, played a leading part in one of the highest moments of the Cuban poetry of the second half of 20th century.

Fernandez, author of relevant works such as “Los niños se despiden,” winner of the 1968 Casa de las Americas Prize; “Golpe de dados,” or the first work “Salterio y lamentaciones,” maintained an absolute commitment to the defense of culture in the Cuban Revolution and its historic leader Fidel Castro.

Fuente: PL

imop/