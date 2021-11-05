President Díaz-Canel urges open, honest discussion within Communist Party

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Díaz-Canel, today urged a frank and objective debate among the communist members all around the country.

Through his Twitter account, he highlighted the beginning of these exchanges among communist militants who will evaluate the implementation of the agreements of the Eighth Congress of the PCC.

The meetings will be attended by a representation of the general secretaries of the grassroots organizations, the members of the candidacies for Committee members and other invited militants.

The balance exchanges will be held this month and throughout December; and in January and February 2022 the provincial ones will take place.

According to the PCC website, the meetings will be “ an extension of the 8th Congress of the Party and they will help to identify how far progress has been made in solving existing problems”.

Last October, during the Second Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the PCC, Diaz-Canel emphasized the need to increase the exemplary nature of the militancy and strengthen unity with the people in the face of attempts to subvert the internal order.

