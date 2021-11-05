US Congress supports destabilization actions in Cuba

As many as 382 lawmakers backed up Jul. riots, as protesters egged on from abroad through a media hype campaign and social networks to take to the streets in Cuba and commit violent acts.

Among US lawmakers are Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart and Dem. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, who, without mentioning US blockade, asked Cuban government to respect the rights of its people.

40 Democrats, on the other hand, opposed this resolution including Mass. Representative Jim McGovern, for whom such a provision does not recognize the US contribution to the “suffering” of Cubans with the economic blockade imposed over 60 years ago.

On Twitter, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez called the US policy towards Cuba as hypocritical and accused the US government of financing subversive actions on Cuba.

In recent days, the Cuban government has presented a great number of evidence of links between promoters of an unlawful march to be conducted in Cuba and representatives of differente US organizations including the Cuban-American National Foundation and the Florida-based Democracy Movement.

Cuban-American extreme right, based in the United States, and government representatives made explicit their support for these actions and reiterated their burning desire the destabilization actions spark off a regime change in Cuba.

In this regard, specialists have warned about the Unconventional War or the script of a soft coup d’état that is being applied in Cuba following parameters of a alleged non-violent struggle.

