Diaz-Canel analyzes Communist Party’s work in Havana

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday analyzed, with residents from the Havana municipality of El Cotorro, the party’s work and prominence in this territory’s key activities.

The meeting promoted a frank and objective debate within this political organization in view of the beginning of the party’s balance meetings on Friday across the country, according to the official Twitter account of the Presidency of Cuba.

As part of the analysis, Miguel Diaz-Canel, also president of Cuba, was interested in the dialogue between the management of Antillana de Acero and its workers and the assistance to young people who start working in that iron and steel enterprise.

In a message posted on Twitter, the head of State acknowledged the importance of these meetings among communists in order to assess the implementation of the agreements from the 8th PCC Congress.

Some of the main topics on the agenda are economic and ideological activities and the internal work of the party.

A representation of the general secretaries of the grassroots organizations, candidates for the membership of the Committee and other invited members will participate in the meetings.

The balance meetings will be held in November and December, and the provincial ones will be held in January and February 2022.

