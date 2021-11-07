Diaz-Canel congrats Cuba’s first champion at world boxing event

Diaz-Canel congrats Cuba’s first champion at world boxing event. Foto: PL.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Yoenlis Hernandez, Cuba’s first gold medalist at the World Boxing Championship that concluded in Serbia on Saturday.

On his Twitter account, the president congratulated the Cuban champion, who defeated Russia’s Dzhambulat Bizhamov in the final of the 75-kg divison, with a 4-1 split vote, and gave an excellent performance during the competition.

Hernandez won the golden medal on Saturday, and it is expected that Olympic champions Andy Cruz and Julio Cesar La Cruz also win a medal when they fight at the Stark Arena in Belgrade.

Andy Cruz will fight against Turkey’s Kerem Oezmen to define the 63.5-kilogram title, and Julio Cesar La Cruz will do so against Italy’s Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine in the 92 kilograms for his fifth world crown.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

