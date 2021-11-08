Cuba improves control on Covid-19

In a message published on Twitter, the president acknowledged the results of immunization with vaccines developed in the island.

Cuba surpassed 10 million people with at least one dose of Abdala, Soberana 02 or Soberana Plus vaccines, he recalled.

“Meanwhile, the #COVID19 numbers continue to fall: the outcome of everyone’s hard work,” he added in his message.

Cuban Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal confirmed the day before that in the territory, admissions, serious, critical and deceased patients are decreasing, while those recovered and vaccinated are increasing.

“We are expecting that by the end of November we will reach 90 percent of that total,” he said during a meeting with the temporary government group for the control of Covid-19.

“We surpassed the figure of ten million, on day 4 we reached ten million 17 thousand 65 Cubans who started their plan,” he added.

At the same time, patients who did not complete their vaccination are scheduled to finish it and those who will not be able to get any due to health problems will be given immuno modulators.

