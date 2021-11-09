President Díaz-Canel hails visit of Spanish Euro deputy

Manuel (Manu) Pineda vicepresidente del Grupo de Amistad Cuba- Eurocámara

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today hailed the visit to his country of Spanish deputy Manuel (Manu) Pineda, vice president of the European Parliament’s Friendship Group with the island.

Through his official Twitter account, the president gave “the warmest welcome” to the parliamentarian and described him as a “friend and defender of the Cuban Revolution”.

The day before Pineda, who is on a working visit to Cuba, held a meeting with the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo.

The member of the Communist Party of Spain said that he is against any kind of interference in the Cuban internal affairs and ratify his solidarity with the country.

The MEP also spoke with representatives of Cuban youth organizations, where he denounced the subversion plans against Cuba, the distortion of reality and the use of fake news and images after the riots of July 11.

