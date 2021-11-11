Cuba defends its right to peace in face of external aggressions

With strict commitment to our Constitution and the consensus that characterizes us, the people will defend law and order, he said on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in front of representatives of the diplomatic staff accredited in Havana.

Rodriguez denounced the illegal nature of a march convened for November 15 by those whom he described as internal agents recruited, financed and organized by the US Government.

Likewise, he rejected Washington’s interference in the internal affairs of the country, as well as its support to those destabilization attempts in moments of national celebration after the control of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the restart of the on-site school year and the reopening of borders, scheduled for that day.

The head of Cuban diplomacy also denounced the subversive actions developed on the Facebook platform to generate instability and promote a social disturbance in the Caribbean nation.

In view of this scenario, Rodriguez called on the international community to reject this new aggressive maneuver against the Cuban people, which he described as a serious, unacceptable act that violates international law, and it is destined to fail.

Fuente: PL

imop/