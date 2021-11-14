Indian Peace and Solidarity organization reiterated support for Cuba

The All India Peace and Solidarity Organization (Aipso) condemned today the efforts of the United States government to interfere in the internal affairs of socialist Cuba and destabilize the country.

Aipso is confident that these attempts will not succeed and will be rejected by the heroic people of Cuba and its Revolution, who inspire the entire world for their humanitarian and internationalist approach, a statement delivered to Prensa Latina said.

Whenever a country is in crisis, it is Cuba that immediately sends humanitarian aid, especially through its famous medical personnel, the Aipso document recalled.

The world is witnessing such services during the Ebola epidemic in Africa and now with the Covid-19 pandemic, and many countries in Latin America, Africa and even developed countries in Europe benefited from Cuban medical services, Aipso said.

Thanks to this altruism, Cuban medical brigades were recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize by many personalities around the world, it added.

Aipso also pointed out that Cuba has made progress in the education and health sectors thanks to the vision of historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Cuba is one of the few countries in the world, it indicated, with free education and health services for all its people without any discrimination, and achieved these advances by overcoming many obstacles imposed by the inhumane economic blockade of the United States, denounced by an overwhelming majority in the UN.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny