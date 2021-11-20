Cuban President highlights relations with Eurasian bloc

In his official Twitter account, the president assured that “Cuba’s development includes deepening relations with the Eurasian bloc”.

The day before, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero participated virtually in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, held in the city of Yerevan, Armenia.

There, the head of government reiterated the importance of expanding and strengthening exchanges in key areas such as energy, transportation, tourism, the iron and steel industry, pharmaceuticals, mining, health, biotechnology and telecommunications.

He considered very positive the results in the implementation of the strategic plans that aim to integrate in the EEU, which has Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan as member states, and Moldova and Uzbekistan as observer countries.

Marrero assured that there are many areas for cooperation, which requires the active involvement of the banking and financial systems of the nations of the bloc, including the Eurasian Development Bank, he said.

As soon as it is considered, Cuba is ready to initiate exchanges, he remarked.

Fuente: PL

imop/