President Díaz-Canel praises significance of Defense Day in Cuba

On Twitter, the Cuban president posted that “We are a Revolution aware that its example makes those who oppose it uncomfortable. We are a Revolution that would not survive, and that must be clearly understood, to the mistake of neglecting its defense.”

Cuba´s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero also remarked on Twitter the celebration of the National Defense Day, attended by leaders and command and management bodies.

The military drill, announced by the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), allows the exchange of information, organization of cooperation, and other measures for the defense and command of troops.

As part of this initiative, practical actions are also taking place with units and institutions belonging to the Interior Ministry (MININT) and the non-armed component for territorial protection.

In this regard, economic entities, social institutions, as well as political and mass organizations will be enlisted, complying with measures conceived amid exceptional situations, in the context of the War of the All People doctrine.

Fuente: PL

imop/