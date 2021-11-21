Communist Party of Sri Lanka suppports Cuba

The leader of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka (CPSL), Edwin Weerasinghe Gunasekera, on Friday expressed his solidarity with Cuba, as well as his rejection of the United States economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Caribbean island.

Gunasekara expressed his support during an meeting with Ambassador Andres Marcelo Gonzalez at the Cuban Embassy in this capital.

According to a press release from the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the communist leader was accompanied by A. Weerasinghe and Wilfred Jayasinghe, secretary general and member of the Central Committee of the CPSL, respectively.

Last week, the official newspaper of the CPSL, Aththa (Truth), published a message of solidarity with the Cuban Revolution and condemned the hostility by the United States.

Members of the Assotiation of Graduates from Cuba spoke recently celebrated the resumption of the school year in Cuba, after all students were immunized, and the return to social, cultural and economic life.

