More than 10 million Cubans immunized with local vaccines

A total of 10,110,794 people in Cuba had received at least one dose of the country’s own Covi-19 vaccines on November 17, the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported on Friday.

The report, published on the Minsap website, explained that this figure includes convalescent patients, who received a single injection of the Soberana Plus vaccine, developed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV).

It added that 9,146,468 people received two doses of Soberana 02, also developed by the IFV; or Abdala, which was designed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), and 8,484,662 people have received three doses of vaccines, while 8,951,589 (80.0 percent) completed the vaccination scheme.

So far, 27,741,924 doses of Cuban-made vaccines have been administered.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny