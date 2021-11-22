Cuba sends new batch of Abdala vaccine against Covid-19 to Venezuela

Abdala flies once again to help the beloved people of Venezuela, in the midst of the current Covid-19 pandemic. A new batch of 1.5 million doses is added to reach more than 6,970,000 doses sent from Cuba to our brothers, the CIGB published on its Twitter account.

It noted in another tweet that these shipments are another show of solidarity and support from Cuba to other peoples amid the pandemic.

The initial batch of Abdala, the first vaccine against the disease developed and produced in Latin America and the Caribbean, arrived in Caracas last June.

Vezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, thanked Cuba on that occasion for contributing to immunization in Venezuela, and announced the signing of a contract for 12 million doses.

Cuba’s Abdala vaccine, with its three-injection scheme, has demonstrated an efficacy of 92.28 percent in preventing the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Fuente: PL

imop/