Díaz-Canel celebrates 99th anniversary of Alma Mater magazine

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
President Miguel Díaz-Canel celebrated today the 99th anniversary of Alma Mater magazine, the oldest youth publication in Cuba.

“Happy Anniversary. Always honor your founders”, the president subscribed on Twitter.

The head of state wrote that Alma Mater is “the magazine of revolutionary university students of all times”.

It is a magazine founded in 1922 by University leader Julio Antonio Mella (1903-1929), who was one of the founders of the first Communist Party of Cuba.

Fuente: PL

