Russia, Cuba remember Fidel Castro’s legacy

Not only in Russia, but also in Cuba, we highly appreciate and assess our deep friendship; and of course today, a day before the commemoration of the 5th anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro (1926-2016), we remember his contribution to the strengthening of our strategic alliance, Lavrov said at the beginning of the official talks.

The Russian foreign minister noted that the Cuban leader’s heritage is important for the ties between both nations, and also his approaches and principles for the creation of a new, fairer order, not only for Latin America and the Caribbean, but also the world in general.

For his part, Cabrisas thanked Lavrov for his words in recognition of the role of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, prior to the 5th anniversary of his physical disappearance.

The top Cuban official also stressed the importance of Fidel’s role in the growth and continuity of the bilateral relations.

At the same time, he informed that on Thursday, November 25, his delegation, along with the staff of the Cuban Embassy in this country, will pay tribute to Fidel Castro at the square that bears his name in Moscow.

