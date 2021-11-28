Moroccan newspaper publishes article on Fidel Castro

Morocco’s Al Bayane newspaper on Friday published an article exalting the legacy of Fidel Castro Ruz, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of his death.

According to diplomatic sources, the text, entitled ‘Fidel is still alive’, by Cuban Ambassador Javier Domokos Ruiz, pays tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.

It also highlights the validity of his work and legacy on issues of global importance, such as climate change, the fight against colonialism and apartheid, international solidarity and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), among other topics.

The article emphasizes that Fidel continues and will continue to live in each victory of the Cuban people.

According to the Cuban diplomat, Fidel Castro’s ideas are a precise compass guiding the achievement of “our dreams of justice for Cuba and the world,” at a time when Cuba faces harsh health and economic conditions imposed by Covid-19 and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Government of the United States.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny