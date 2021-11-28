Russia and Cuba for intensifying bilateral economic relations

The Vice President of the Russian Government, Yuri Borísov, and Cuban Vice Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, analyzed today bilateral economic relations and the ways to implement projects prioritized by both countries.

According to Cuban diplomatic sources, at the meeting of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission for economic-commercial and scientific-technical collaboration, held in Moscow, the impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was evaluated.

Also the effect of the sanctions of which both countries are victims in the context of international relations and the consequences of climate change.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cuban official highlighted the special and strategic nature of the ties between the two nations, based on a political dialogue at the highest level and with the manifest interest of both parties.

The disposition of Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and that of his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to deepen economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties was ratified.

Cabrisas reiterated the appreciation of the Government of Cuba to Russia for the historical position of rejection to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the Antillean nation and its extraterritorial effects.

Also to the aid received by Cuba in the matter of food and medical supplies in complex moments for the country. “We will never forget Russia’s decisive support in the supply of medical oxygen in the face of failure of the main plant for this gas in our country,” he said.

On his part, Borísov expressed his satisfaction at the possibility of being able to exchange with the Cuban delegation and give continuity to previous exchanges in order to promote ties between Moscow and Havana in different areas.

The vice president of the Government of the Eurasian nation stressed that Cuba will count on the support of Russia, which, “as true friends, will not leave the island alone.”

At the end of the meeting, both leaders approved the final minutes of the 18th session of the Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny