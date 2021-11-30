Cuba to strengthen ties with Honduras after general elections

The head of Cuban diplomacy congratulated Xiomara Castro on Twitter “for the victory achieved in the general elections held in Honduras and the victory of the popular forces in that country”.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also congratulated the leadership of the ‘Libre’ (Free) party on Twitter, “It took 12 years from the coup against Manuel Zelaya, so the Honduran people could achieve the convincing victory of this Sunday at polls.”

Castro, from the ‘Libertad y Refundación’ (Freedom and Re-foundation, ‘Libre’) party, leads the preliminary results, after checking 29.87 percent of votes.

fuente: PL

imop/