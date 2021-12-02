Cuba works on specific vaccines against Omicron coronavirus variant

“We carefully saw the reports on the behavior of the new Omicron variant. We are already working on specific vaccines. If necessary, we will develop it in a short time,” Martinez said.

Achieving high levels of immunity against the coronavirus is fundamental so that the countries can fight the possible variants, explained Martinez, who was quoted by Granma newspaper.

The major thing is to continue with the vaccination strategy, including a booster dose, as well as to maintain the hygienic-sanitary measures to prevent and control the pandemic.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) described as a concern the B.1.1.529 genetic variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, named Omicron, first reported in South Africa, on November 24, 2021.

Fuente: PL

imop/